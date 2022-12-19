INDIA

New minister to be sworn-in in Mizoram on Tuesday

Engineer-turned-politician Lalrinawma, who resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly last week, would be inducted in the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday.

Officials on Monday said that Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati would administer the oath of office to the 49-years-old ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrinawma at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

On the instruction of the Chief Minister, Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs Minister K. Beichhua resigned from his post on December 13.

The visibly “not happy” Beichhua subsequently said that the Chief Minister, who is also the MNF chief, asked him to quit the ministerial post as he wanted to reshuffle the ministry.

The portfolios of Beichhua, who was also holding Excise and Narcotics, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Departments, were allocated to the Chief Minister.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are expected to be held in November or December 2023.

