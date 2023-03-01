Trillium Health Partners (THP) has received a monumental $75 million donation from Mississauga‐based Orlando Corporation which will help build the city’s new hospital.

“We are making this historic donation to Trillium Health Partners in honour of our staff and their families, and for the benefit of all the families across our entire community,” said Orlando Corporation President Blair Wolk. “We are delighted to support the hospital’s growth and to invest in leading research to create a more efficient and accessible health system, including mental health care. That way all families across the West GTA can access the care they need to thrive.”

THP says that over the next 20 years, it will face more demand for services than any other hospital in the province, including in the area of mental health. The biggest chunk of Orlando’s donation – $50 million – will go towards building the future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital, while $10 million will help construct and equip a much needed two‐floor Mental Health Inpatient Unit within the new hospital and $15 million will support THP’s Institute for Better Health, according to a statement from THP.

On completion, the new Mississauga hospital with over 950 beds will likely become the largest in Canada. Orlando Corporation hopes to inspire others to give by matching every dollar donated to THP to double the impact of their donation up to $150 million.

“Trillium Health Partners is uniquely positioned to create a new kind of health care by virtue of our size, the diversity of the community we serve and our ongoing commitment to system change, driven by our clinicians, staff and scientists, and supported by our committed Foundation team,” said Karli Farrow, President and CEO, THP. “Thanks to this most generous gift by Orlando Corporation, we will gain new and expanded hospital capacity, including for inpatient mental health care, and be leaders in health system innovation to ensure no one gets left behind.”

The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital is now in the advanced planning stages, with early development underway including the new hospital parking lot.