On June 12, 1928, Vallabhbhai Patel was honoured with the title of Sardar after the farmers’ Satyagraha at Bartoli. Ninety-four years after that, a Sankalp Yatra is being organised in Gujarat to return the honour to Patel.

Ahmedabad’s Motera cricket stadium was earlier known as Sardar Patel Stadium, before it was rebuilt and rechristened as Narendra Modi Stadium in February 2021.

The Yatra has been planned with a demand to rename the stadium as Sardar Patel Stadium.

This was stated during an event organised by the Sardar Patel Samman Sankalp Samiti at the Sardar Patel Memorial in Ahmedabad on Monday. Former Congress MP Dinsha Patel and writer Hari Desai were the main speakers in the event, which was also attended by senior Congress leaders Jagdish Thakor, Siddharth Patel, Shankarsinh Vaghela and Paresh Dhanani were also present on the occasion.

Dinsha Patel said that Vallabhbhai Patel was honoured with the title of Sardar in 1928 but he has been insulted by changing the name of the stadium named after him.

The Sardar Samman Sankalp Yatra will start from Bardoli and proceed to Karamsad and from there it will reach Ahmedabad on June 13.

