SOUTH ASIA

New natural gas reserve discovered in B’desh

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh has discovered a new natural gas reserve in the southern part of the country with the possibility of a significant amount of fossil fuel in the new structure.

The gas structure in Bhola district has been discovered by the state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX), reports Xinhua news agency.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid announced the discovery of the new gas reserve.

According to a statement from his Ministry, the newly discovered Bhola North-2 Appraisal Well has probable gas extraction of over 20 million cubic feet per day.

BAPEX struck gas by digging about 3,428 meters deep.

Petrobangla (Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation) will dig 46 new exploration, development and work-over wells by 2025, the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Also, the Minister stressed the need for continuing exploration for natural gas in the South Asian country.

Over the last few years, BAPEX discovered about a dozen small- to medium-sized fields.

The biggest field so far is in Bhola, an offshore island covering an area of 3,403.48 sq km and about 205 km south of the capital Dhaka, which boasts hundreds of billions of cubic feet of reserves.

20230124-153603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Warning in China of twindemic of Covid combined with influenza in...

    SL increases key rates to 21-yr high to fight inflation

    Taliban confirms no danger to embassies, foreign nationals in Kabul

    India, China pull out troops from friction point Gogra in Ladakh