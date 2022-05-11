President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted credentials from the new Ambassadors of Slovakia, Sudan, and Nepal.

Slovak Ambassador Robert Maxian, Sudan’s Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, and Nepal’s Shankar Prasad Sharma presented their credentials to the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the three envoys separately.

He congratulated them on their appointments and emphasized on the warm and friendly relations and multifaceted relationship that India shared with each of the countries.

Kovind also wished them success in strengthening bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

He also conveyed his personal regards to the leaderships of these countries though the Ambassadors.

The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

20220511-190402