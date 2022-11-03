BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday launched the new Nokia 2780 Flip phone that comes with FM radio support, a good old clamshell design, and a T9 keyboard.

According to GSMArena, the company launched the feature phone in the US in two colours, Red and Blue, which are priced at $90 and will go on sale starting November 15.

The phone runs on KaiOS 3.1 which brings features such as FM Radio, MP3 support, and Wi-Fi support.

The device features a Qualcomm 215 chipset, a quad-core CPU running at 1.3GHz, and an X5 LTE modem with peak downlink speeds of 150Mbps, according to a report.

The phone comes powered with a 1,450 mAH battery, which is also removable.

It also supports VoLTE and RTT, which allow users to send texts while on the call.

Nokia listed the phone as having 512MB internal storage and 4GB RAM, although this might be a mix-up since a feature phone does not require so much memory, it added.

Meanwhile, back in August, the company launched the Nokia 2660 Flip phone that comes with signature features like a big display, big buttons, hearing aid compatibility, and an emergency button for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 4,699, the Nokia 2660 was available in black, blue and red colours.

