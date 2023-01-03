COMMUNITY

New non-stop shuttle service from Sheridan College in Brampton to downtown Mississauga

Mississauga Transit has started a new non-stop bus service from Sheridan College (Davis Campus) Brampton to the City Centre Transit Terminal in Mississauga.

The Route 99 College Shuttle will have two southbound trips in the morning and two northbound trips in the afternoon. Morning trips are at 7:04 AM and 7:19 AM from Sheridan College (Davis Campus). Afternoon trips are at 5:15 PM and 5:30 PM from Platform F (stop #1419) at the City Centre Transit Terminal. This shuttle will not service any other stops along this route.

Route 18 McLaughlin-Derry will also be extended along Derry Road to Westwood Square Transit Terminal, replacing 42A Derry. The extended Route 18 will travel from Sheridan College (Davis Campus) in Brampton to Westwood Square Transit Terminal in Mississauga. It will no longer service the Hurontario & 407 Park and Ride.

Additionally, there are service increases during weekdays on Routes 44 Mississauga Road, 57 Courtneypark, 61 Mavis and 110 University Express to keep up with demand.

