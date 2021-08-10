Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday launched a ‘virtual showroom’ to further digitalise customer experience in times of the new normal brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the virtual showroom enables customers to look through Toyota vehicles online, and also helps them book directly from the virtual showroom.

“It is already integrated with payment gateway and will soon facilitate the best offers, finance options, loan applications and other value-added services,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, in the virtual showroom, customers can select a Toyota vehicle of their choice, get 360-degree external and internal view, check out all the available variants and colour options, switch on the lights, open and close the doors, virtually experience the top features in day or night modes and get variant-wise prices.

A crucial aspect of the new platform, the company cited, is that the customers can see how a Toyota vehicle will look when parked in their garage or portico the using augmented reality mode on their smartphones.

Besides, the customers can also schedule a test drive or book their Toyota vehicle directly from the virtual showroom for delivery at their nearest dealership or in the safe confines of their homes.

“Owing to the pandemic and growing access to technology, customers now increasingly prefer digital and contactless experience. Last year, as Covid-19 disrupted the purchase lifecycle, we took immediate steps to digitalise our sales process by making available pricing, offers and booking in the online realm,” said V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (sales and strategic marketing), Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

“The virtual showroom further simplifies all the elements of car buying by digitising and integrating the key touchpoints in a customer’s purchase cycle as a one-stop-shop solution. The core idea behind the virtual showroom is to empower our customers to access our world-class cars from wherever they want,” Sigamani added.

–IANS

