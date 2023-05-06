HEALTH

New Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

NewsWire
0
0

New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 continues to spread rapidly in the US, with its prevalence increasing to 12.5 per cent this week, according to the latest data updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The subvariant, referred to as “arcturus,” has become the second dominant strain in the country. It is estimated to account for about 12.5 per cent of new Covid-19 cases this week, up from 8.4 per cent last week, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Experts warned that the percentage is expected to increase in the coming weeks, with XBB.1.16 possibly becoming the next dominant coronavirus strain in the country.

The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 remains the dominant strain in the US, and accounted for about 66.9 per cent of new Covid-19 cases this week, CDC data showed.

20230506-081601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP govt to recruit retired doctors on contract

    Russia reports 22,804 new Covid infections

    COVID-19 to end up as seasonal epidemic soon: Experts

    New Zealand reports 101 new community cases of Covid-19 Delta variant