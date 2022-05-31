HEALTHWORLD

New Omicron subvariant makes up 60% of new US Covid-19 cases

A new Omicron subvariant made up nearly 60 per cent of all new US cases in the latest week, according to estimates released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new subvariant, known as BA.2.12.1, spreads more rapidly than previous versions of Omicron, Xinhua news agency reported.

It only made up about 3.4 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the country in late March. The data increased to 31.8 per cent at the end of April, and 59.1 per cent the end of May, CDC data showed on Tuesday.

The new version evolved from BA.2, which was more contagious than any previous coronavirus variant.

The US is averaging more than 100,000 new confirmed cases per day, according to CDC data.

Health experts are predicting sharp rise of new infections after Memorial Day weekend travels and gatherings.

