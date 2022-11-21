Brampton has launched an online tool to report coyote sightings.

The interactive map includes sightings of coyotes, food sources identified in the public, mangy/sick or injured coyotes, and coyote den sightings. It will also allow residents to view pet conflicts identified and City erected coyote educational signs.

“Coyote sightings and encounters are occurring more and more across our city and surrounding areas,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “This new tool will allow residents to report sightings and keep informed on coyote activity in their area and throughout the city. We appreciate the work of Animal Services for this important resource, and helping keep Bramptonians and their pets safe.”

The online tool is to report sightings only. If assistance is required with a sick/injured animal or an animal that is posing a risk to the public, call 311.

The City has also issued some safety tips for residents to keep in mind.

“Stop, pick up children and small pets if necessary. Stand still! Never run from a coyote,” the advisory says.

“Make yourself bigger. Appear aggressive, stand tall, wave your arms high in the air. Be loud and assertive. Shout, stomp your feet or clap your hands. Carry a noise maker i.e. whistle, plastic bag or umbrella to make a popping sound.

“Fight back. Throw some sticks or rocks in the general direction of the coyote to scare and deter. Do not throw it directly at the coyote.

“Slowly back away. Maintain eye contact and remember, never run.”

Call 911 if there is an immediate threat to public safety.