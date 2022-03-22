COMMUNITY

New online vehicle registration program will allow Ontario car dealerships to issue permits and licence plates

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Ontario is launching a new Digital Dealership Registration (DDR) program that will allow car dealerships to register vehicles online and issue permits and licence plates directly to purchasers.

“We’re helping build a stronger Ontario by making common sense changes like eliminating needless paperwork, saving consumers and the dealerships that serve them their precious time, energy, and money,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

At full implementation, the new DDR process will provide over 7,000 Ontario car dealerships access to an online program that eliminates duplicative paperwork and time-consuming trips to ServiceOntario centres, the province said today.

Once fully implemented, DDR will help move online up to 4.8 million dealership registration transactions annually including the registration of pre-owned vehicles, vehicle transfers, and vehicle permit replacements, all of which must currently be conducted in person.

In addition to making vehicle registrations faster and more efficient, DDR will also facilitate more accurate and error free registrations while protecting the security and privacy of Ontarians’ data. This is part of the government’s ambitious plan to provide user friendly and secure digital solutions to the people and businesses of Ontario, with this being a major step in a series of ongoing innovations to enabling online vehicle registration and ownership transfers.

The new DDR system is being tested in select dealerships through the spring.

