New OPP detachment in Mississauga

The province is opening a new, leading-edge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment at 2735 Argentia Road in Mississauga. With approximately 17,000 square feet, the $20 million Mississauga OPP detachment will provide space and modern infrastructure that supports the latest technology, secure evidence vaults, three holding cells as well as closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other advanced security features. The detachment also includes a Collision Reporting Centre.

The Mississauga OPP Detachment is part of the OPP Modernization – Phase 2 project, a $182-million initiative announced in 2018 to replace nine aging OPP facilities across the province that are at the end of their lifespan and no longer meet the requirements of today’s police operations.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said, “This new state-of-the-art detachment in Mississauga provides the OPP Highway Safety Division officers with the resources to combat the dangerous increase in speeding and racing on our roads and enforce safety on some of Canada’s busiest highways.”

“This carefully planned and modern detachment provides our officers and civilian members with the facilities required to maintain our commitment to public safety and enhance the services we deliver to the communities we serve,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique added.

Nina Tangri, Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga-Streetsville, said: “Mississauga residents and our local OPP officers can now count on a new, modern facility equipped to provide the most up-to-date services and supports. The new detachment demonstrates our government’s commitment to the front-line police and road safety in our community.”