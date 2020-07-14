New Orleans shooting kills minor

New Orleans, July 14 (IANS) A shooting in the US city of New Orleans killed a 10-year-old boy and injured other two teenagers, the media reported.

On Monday, Shaun Ferguson, superintendent from the New Orleans Police Department, told reporters that the 10-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to the head, reports Xinhua news agency.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Pauger Street at around 5 p.m..

Reports from the police department said the two injured were a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, both of whom were sent to hospital and said to be in stable conditions.

The motivation behind the shooting remains unclear and investigation is underway, Ferguson said.

–IANS

ksk/