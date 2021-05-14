William Osler Health System has opened a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Century Gardens Recreation Centre in Brampton.

The new clinic will help support the vaccine rollout in the Brampton community which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at 360 Vodden Street East, the Century Gardens Vaccine Clinic has ample parking and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

Eligible Peel residents can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Century Gardens, or at Osler’s other vaccine clinics, by phone or online through Osler’s website.