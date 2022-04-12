SOUTH ASIAWORLD

New Pak govt will raise Kashmir issue on all international forums

NewsWire
0
0

The government led by Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan will establish contacts with friendly countries following the policy of peace and equality, and trade with these states will be enhanced, Express Tribune reported.

“The new government will raise the Kashmir issue on all international forums,” Express Tribune reported.

The federal government will work with the Chinese government to expedite the CPEC projects and further expand relations with Afghanistan.

Pakistan will not become a part of any war and will promote peace on international level, PML-N sources said, indicating broad contours of the new federal government’s foreign policy.

The new government would maintain relations with the US on the basis of equality with a “clear principle of no do more” and take Parliament into confidence on all important decisions on foreign affairs.

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would formulate guidelines on the foreign policy in consultation with the military leadership and that the new government would strengthen relations with all Muslim states and other countries.

It has been decided that Pakistan will not interfere in the internal affairs of any country nor would it become a part of any nation’s war policy, the report said.

20220412-132006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Al Qaeda’s bid to leak Islamist jihad into South Asia

    India set to manufacture containers to boost exports

    42 people dead due to heavy snowfall in Afghanistan

    Ministry of Vice and Virtue returns with Taliban 2.0