HEALTHSCI-TECH

New parasite strain that killed sea otters may pose a risk to humans: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Four sea otters, stranded in California, died from an unusually severe form of toxoplasmosis, which, according to scientists, may pose a health threat to other marine wildlife and humans.

According to the team from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the University of California – Davis, the disease is caused by a rare strain of microscopic parasite Toxoplasma gondii, which has never previously been reported in aquatic animals.

While toxoplasmosis is common in sea otters and can be fatal, this unusual strain called COUG appears to be especially virulent and capable of rapidly killing healthy adult otters.

“This was a complete surprise,” said Karen Shapiro of the university’s School of Veterinary Medicine, in a statement.

“The COUG genotype has never before been described in sea otters, nor anywhere in the California coastal environment or in any other aquatic mammal or bird,” Shapiro said.

The preliminary findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, did not report any cases in humans, but stated that the strain could be a risk to people eating seafood or ingesting contaminated water.

“Since Toxoplasma can infect any warm-blooded animal, it could also potentially cause disease in animals and humans that share the same environment or food resources, including mussels, clams, oysters, and crabs that are consumed raw or undercooked,” said Melissa Miller of the CDFW.

Toxoplasma gondii is a common parasite hosted by wild and domestic cats and shed in their faeces.

Although healthy humans rarely experience symptoms, toxoplasmosis can cause miscarriages and neurological disease. Further, the four sea otters described in the study were stranded between 2020 and 2022 with severe inflammation of their body fat — a condition called steatitis which is a very unusual finding in sea otters with toxoplasmosis.

Microscopic examination of tissues showed high numbers of the parasites throughout each body except the brain, which is typically one of the major organs affected in sea otters with fatal toxoplasmosis.

Miller, who studied Toxoplasma infections in sea otters for 25 years, said she has “never seen such severe lesions or high parasite numbers”.

The team called for increasing surveillance to identify the strain in other animals.

“Because this parasite can infect humans and other animals, we want others to be aware of our findings, quickly recognise cases if they encounter them and take precautions to prevent infection,” Miller said.

20230328-182803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Germany recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65

    Omicron subvariant infections double each week in US

    Prediabetes linked to heart attack risk

    IIT team uses natural smart nanoparticles to treat colorectal cancer