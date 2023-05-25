INDIA

New Parliament Bhavan isn’t RSS office, will attend inauguration: Deve Gowda

NewsWire
0
0

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda announced on Thursday that he will be attending the inauguration of newly built Parliament Bhavan in New Delhi.

“It is the asset of the nation. This is not personal,” he said.

Speaking at the introspection meeting of the party at Bengaluru, Deve Gowda maintained, “This is not a personal programme. It is a nation’s event. The towering structure has been built with the money of the people of this country.”

“The building is not the office of BJP or RSS. I will participate in the inauguration programme of Sansad Bhavan as a former Prime Minister and as a citizen of this country,” Deve Gowda stated.

“I have many reasons to oppose BJP politically. But, I don’t want to bring politics in the matter of inauguration of Sansad Bhavan. I have been elected to both the Houses of the parliament. I have rendered my duties in the constitutional framework,” Deve Gowda maintained.

He further stated that he is a member of the parliament currently and always stood for protecting constitutional values. “I can’t bring politics into the matter of the constitution,” he said.

Many political parties have boycotted the inauguration programme of the Sansad Bhavan. “Many have asked me whether I will be attending the programme as a former Prime Minister. Yes. I want to tell them that I am bound by the constitution. That is why I am going to attend the event,” he said.

20230525-210607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Setback for NIA as Kerala HC acquits accused in twin bomb...

    Trouble brews over Bhopal’s Jama Masjid, 11th-century Bhojshala monument

    Recruitment scam unearthed in Bihar

    Hindustan Unilever logs Rs 2,616 crore PAT in Q2