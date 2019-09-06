New Parliament building by 2024: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the country is likely to get new buildings for the Parliament, central ministries and other government offices by 2024.

Speaking at ‘Land Pooling: Building India’s Capital’ event, organised by Ficci and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Puri said the government is planning to reconstruct those buildings built between 1911 and 1927 like North Block, South Block, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament building.

“We are going to reconstruct all of that. By the time we meet in 2024, at the time of next election, it is our expectation we will be in a new Parliament building,” he said, adding that the government’s request for proposals has received great response from the stakeholders.

Calling the old buildings “heritage”, he said the buildings have served their purpose.

“I will say that the technology has changed. Also, most of the buildings were not earthquake resistant and a lot of money is spent every year on the repair of these buildings.”

He said Parliament House is a heritage building. “But we don’t have rooms for our MPs, also there is no space for new MPs if the number of seats are changed in future.”

Saying that no plan has been finalised as of now, he added the government is looking for ideas and suggestions.

Calling the Land Pooling Policy for Delhi an important step towards making Delhi the world’s largest megapolis with the highest international standards, he said it will add 17 lakh residential units, hugely contributing to the country’s GDP and jobs.

The Minister said the Policy is a “balanced policy” as out of the 17 lakh dwelling units, it provides 5 lakh dwelling units to people from the economically weaker sections.

He also invited private sector companies to come forward and explore opportunities.

Highlighting the plan, he said the pre-bid meeting happened on Thursday and the stakeholders have shown a positive response.

“I am aiming and expecting that by October we will float the tenders and by next year the work will start. Although this is a tentative schedule,” Puri said.

He added that now the government has the designs, it will do the consultation on the policy.

Puri also said that the work related to the Land Pooling Policy will be done by the CPWD.

“The Land Pooling Policy was pending from 12 years. This will solve a lot of issues of Delhi. Farmers too are very happy with the policy,” Puri said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, said that the system is being geared up to offer ease of doing business to both local and international developers and investors, who have already started showing interest in the venture.

“We see the Land Pooling Policy as an important instrument in preparing the city for the future providing major new residential spaces, work areas, recreational hubs and new cultural districts,” Baijal said.

The LG said the land pooling sectors will have a reduced energy footprint with the implementation of green building norms and each sector will be designed as a zero-discharge sector.

Tarun Kapoor, Vice Chairman, DDA, said that 6,400 hectares or more than 15,000 acres of land have been registered for land pooling by September 6, when the registration closed.

“The DDA would provide handholding to the consortium of landowners in the initial projects so that more are encouraged to participate in it,” he added.

