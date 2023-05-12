The new Parliament building is likely to be formally inaugurated by end of this month, according to sources aware of the developments.

Sources further said that the inauguration may tentatively take place on May 26, as it is the date on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath in 2014, though it is yet to be confirmed.

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the new structure.

However, sources said that the forthcoming Monsoon session, which is scheduled to begin in July, is not likely to be held in the new building.

There are speculations that a meeting of Speakers from Parliaments of G20 nations may take place in the new building later this year, as India has the G20 presidency for 2023, sources privy to developments said.

The triangular shaped building’s construction started on January 15, 2021 and was to be completed by August 2022.

Sources say that the new Parliament building has three main gates, which have been named as Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar.

The building will have separate entrances for MPs, VIPs and visitors, sources informed further.

Another highlight of the building is the Constitution Hall, which has been built to showcase the democratic heritage of the country.

A copy of the original Constitution of India is learned to have been kept in the hall, sources said.

The new Parliament building will have portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and also of other prime ministers of the country.

A portrait of polymath Kautilya is learned to have been installed in the building along with a model of the wheel of Konark’s Sun Temple, sources informed further.

Built in an area of 64,500 square metres, the new building will house 1,224 MPs and is a four-storey structure.

It has a library, multiple committee rooms and dining rooms.

Tata Projects has constructed the building at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore.

