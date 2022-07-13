Under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, a new triangular shaped Parliament House building is being constructed, which is spread over 65,000 sq meter. The new building will have many modern facilities and will also be bigger than the current Parliament building.

According to the information, the construction of the new Parliament building, being built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 or early 2023. At the same time, it is expected that the winter session to held in November-December would be held in the new Parliament building.

The new building will have larger chambers for the lawmakers and will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha. On the other hand, there will be 326 seats in the Rajya Sabha. 1,224 members can sit together during the joint session.

The new Lok Sabha will be three times bigger as compared to the current Lok Sabha, with ease of sitting for MPs. It is based on Peacock theme, the national bird. At the same time, a larger Rajya Sabha Hall will have a capacity of up to 384 seats. It is based on Lotus theme, the national flower.

The new Parliament House will have a state-of-the-art Constitutional Hall, ultra-modern office space, large committee rooms, a larger and better library.

The new House will reflect the vibrancy and diversity of modern India, incorporating the country’s cultural and regional arts and crafts. In addition, the building will be handicap friendly (accessible to people with disabilities). People with disability will be able to walk freely and without assistance.

Digital facilities will be available for the members in the new building. The seating arrangement of MPs in the new house will be more open and comfortable than the existing arrangement. At the same time, two MPs will be able to sit at a table. Arrangements have been made for all the ministers to sit at one place, so that the time taken for their commuting can be saved.

There is a dome on the roof of the Parliament House. Also, a national emblem ‘Ashok Stambha’ has been installed on the roof of the newly constructed building. The national emblem above the new Parliament building is made of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 m in height.

Under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new Prime Minister’s residence and a Prime Minister’s office, and a new Vice-President’s enclave are being built.

The old Parliament building was constructed between 1921 and 1927. After the construction of the new Parliament House, the old Parliament House will be converted into a museum.

