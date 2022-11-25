The new Parliament building will have multiple large touch screen kiosks, which will digitally showcase elements related to the Constitution, Parliament and various other art works, among others.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) has been entrusted with the task of installing various art works in the new Parliament building, which is under construction here.

Two 65-inch touchscreen kiosks will showcase Constitution flipbooks with all pages. It will also showcase all elements related to the Constitution, along with their voice-over descriptions.

One kiosk in the form of a flipbook will showcase the searchable directory of 35,000 persons who contributed in the making of the new Parliament building. It will showcase animated infographics of the database state-wise, region-wise, skill-wise and language-wise.

Another kiosk will showcase the various elements of Samundra Manthan at the Constitution Hall in the new Parliament building. It will have all elements of Samundra Manthan and related art forms.

Similarly, one kiosk will showcase the various art elements and artistes who created the artworks in the new Parliament building. Kiosks of similar size will showcase the various elements, including designs, blueprints, history etc. in the making of the new Parliament building.

Moreover, two units of digital maps of India will showcase all the 28 states and eight Union Territories. Visitors shall be able to navigate the kiosks to explore all the states and UTs with regard to their respective art-related content and information.

