The Bihar government on Friday clarified that the upcoming new Patna airport will be constructed in Bihta and there is no plan to shift it to Chapra in Saran district.

Water Resources Development Minister Sanjay Jha said that the state government has handed over the required 4,905 acre land to Airport Authority of India (AAI). “Now, it is up to the AAI to start construction in Bihta,” he said.

“The AAI demanded the said land for the construction of runway, parallel taxiway, Doppler high frequency omni range, isolation bay and glide path. We have allocated the land to the AAI,” he said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the expansion and construction of airports in the state. Soon after this letter, a report was published about Bihta airport being shifted to Chapra.

Besides Bihta, the Bihar government has also earmarked 50 acres for Purnea airport, 121 acres for the expansion of Raxaul airport and 75 acres for Muzaffarpur airport. It is also providing 78 acres for the expansion of Darbhanga airport, where the AAI will construct a new civil enclave terminal building, cargo, multi level parking and fire station.

