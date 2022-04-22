‘Health Connect Ontario’ is replacing Telehealth Ontario, the province announced today. The new tool offers phone consultations as well as a website with real-time access to health care services and information.



The new phone and online tool aims to avoid unnecessary visits to the emergency departments while addressing health care needs quickly and remotely, where possible.

“This new modern service offers more choice and convenience for Ontarians seeking care and information, whether they have a primary care provider or not. It will help keep more people out of hospital and preserve beds for those who need them most,” said Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

What you can do via Health Connect Ontario:

Speak to or chat online with a registered nurse

Get help with finding a primary care provider

Get an initial assessment and health advice

Use a symptom assessment tool to understand health concerns and how to access care

Get connected to mental health and addictions services

Find local health services, such as home and community care or caregiver support

Get connected to a specialized health professional if one has concerns about food and healthy eating, breastfeeding or how to quit smoking

Get general guidance through their health care journey

By calling 811, Ontarians will be able to speak to a qualified health professional, such as a registered nurse, day or night, in English and French, with translation support also offered in other languages. Any calls made to Telehealth Ontario will be automatically re-directed to the new service.

“Health Connect Ontario has been designed in collaboration with patients and communities from across the province, creating a service that provides convenient, real-time access to health care information and services,” said Matthew Anderson, President and CEO, Ontario Health. “This is part of our commitment to ensuring services are patient-centred and promote equitable access to health care for Ontarians.”

Health Connect Ontario and 811 are for non-urgent health care information, advice and referrals, and personal health information of people using the services is secure and protected at all times. This service will not replace 911, which should still be used for a medical emergency.

The province says it will expand Health Connect Ontario’s features and offerings over time.