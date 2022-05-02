WORLD

New photos mark 7th b’day of UK’s Princess Charlotte

New photos have been released to mark the seventh birthday of Princess Charlotte, the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Monday.

Two photos were posted on the Twitter handle Kensington Royal, which is the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as their Instagram account.

The photos captured by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk this weekend, show Princess Charlotte sitting among bluebells, a BBC report said.

In one, she is seen hugging her pet cocker spaniel Orla.

Princess Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on this day in 2015.

She has two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Her birthday comes after Prince William and Kate marked their 11th wedding anniversary on April 29.

