New police facility coming to Brampton

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Representational image

Peel Police have announced a new Brampton facility that is expected to be ready in four years. The approximately 200,000 square foot building will be built in the area of Mississauga Road and Steeles Avenue West.

“This new build is part of our organizational transformation as we evolve to meet the needs of one of Canada’s most diverse and fastest-growing communities,” Peel Police told CanIndia News in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Preliminary design work is underway, and construction is expected to start next year, with an anticipated completion at the end of 2026.

“This state of the art facility will offer operational support by housing our Communications Centre, Records Department, Community Safety Wellbeing Services, and our Information Technology Services. The property supports our long-term facilities expansion strategy, which includes the future development of a fifth division in northwest Brampton to support significant growth in our Region,” said Brampton City Councillor, Martin Meideiros.

The Mississauga Road location will also offer community support through an on-site Community Safety and Wellbeing bureau, according to Peel Police Services Board Chair, Ron Chatha.

Chatha said the “welcoming design” will include a Community Room where residents can book gatherings, meetings, and presentations.

The Region of Peel acquired the land which will house a five-storey, modern building amongst residential and commercial properties in 2021.

Facility location courtesy Peel Police
