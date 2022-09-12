Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Regional Councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and several officials hosted a ground-breaking ceremony for a Community Police station being constructed at Gore Meadows Community Centre.

The community station will increase police presence in Brampton’s east end and help shorten response times. The nearly $500,000 facility will officially be under construction this month and will be complete by February 2023.

“This community police station took nearly three years of working with Regional and City Councils, Peel Police, and local residents, and I am proud to have moved the motion that led to this important groundbreaking,” said Councillor Dhillon. “However, this is only the first step. My priority is to have a full east-end police division built in the near future.”