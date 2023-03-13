INDIA

New political alignment on cards: OPS to forge alliance with Sasikala, Dhinakaran

NewsWire
0
0

In a move to bounce back into the AIADMK fold, the deposed party coordinator and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) is aligning with the expelled interim general secretary of the party, V.K. Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, sources said.

The three are from the powerful Thevar community of South Tamil Nadu and Thevar’s have been the traditional support base of the AIADMK. Recently a meeting of the Thevar community decided to make an alliance between the three high profile leaders who had been very powerful during the golden time of AIADMK when J. Jayalalithaa was at the helm.

Sources close to OPS while speaking to IANS said, “OPS is a leader who can carry the grassroots of the party and there should be a unity between Sasikala, Dhinakaran and OPS to ensure that the Thevar vote bank is not split. A powerful OPS will have to be accommodated by the EPS faction and this is a movement for that.”

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls coming up, the AIADMK has to win a good number of seats from Tamil Nadu as in 2019 the party could win only one seat from the total 39 seats in the state. The lone winner was O.P. Raveendranathan, son of OPS from Theni constituency, the fiefdom of the OPS family.

The BJP also wants the two factions of the AIADMK to be together before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the saffron party is providing support for the meeting between V.K. Sasikala, OPS, and TTV Dhinakaran.

20230313-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Military chopper crashes in Arunachal

    ‘Not just road accident’: SC seeks report on Jharkhand judge death

    K’taka boy’s death in Ukraine: BJP MLA says more students can...

    Issue notification, begin land acquisition for Mekedatu project, urges Cong