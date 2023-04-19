A section of former legislators and leaders attached to a few allies of the Congress-led United Democratic Front is all set to float a new political party which, in all likelihood, will be tilted towards the BJP, deputy chairman of the Kerala Congress – an ally of the UDF – Johnny Nellore said here on Wednesday.

Nellore made the statement while announcing his decision to quit the party and the UDF.

Seventy-two-year-old Nellore said since long, the farming community in the state has been getting a raw deal from the rival political fronts that have been in power.

“This has been in our minds for some time. Now, a few of us decided to join together and float an outfit with a national perspective. Initially, it was all Christians, but soon we realised that for a political outfit, only those with a secular outlook can succeed. Currently, we are in talks with all the like-minded people and very soon an announcement in this regard can be expected,” he said.

Early this week, a party colleague of Nellore – Victor T. Thomas, who unsuccessfully contested from the Thiruvalla Assembly constituency twice, resigned from the party and the UDF.

Among others who are expected to be part of the new proposed outfit include former Lok Sabha member and MLA George J.Mathew and Mathew Stephen.

Now, all eyes are on former legislator P.C.George, who lost the 2021 Assembly polls after representing Poonjar a record seven times, whether he will be a part of the new proposed outfit as those involved in the formation are his former colleagues.

The proposed outfit appears to be a grouping of yesteryear top political leaders whose political base has shrunk considerably and they do not have any political space, which they once enjoyed. So it’s only natural if they have started to think of tilting towards the BJP, a political commentator said on the condition of anonymity.

“In Kerala, such outfits do not have any future and personally for these leaders, tilting towards the BJP for getting some posts is the best option,” said the analyst.

