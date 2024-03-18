New poll finds Liberal brand has hit a 10-year low

Toronto (Mar 18) – A new poll on federal vote intentions finds it’s not going well for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and that his Liberal party is at their lowest performance in a decade.

“The federal Liberals brand strength as measured by the Nanos Power Index has hit a 10 year low (41.2 points) and is weaker than the Conservatives (54.0) and the New Democrats (44.8),” says Nanos founder and head pollster Nik Nanos.

The Nanos Index is a composite of a series of measures including ballot and leadership impressions.

The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 40.6 per cent, followed by the Liberals at 23.3 per cent, the NDP at 21.2 per cent, the Bloc Quebecois (BQ) at 7.2 per cent, the Greens at 4.9 per cent, and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 1.7 per cent.

Additionally, Nanos tracking has Poilievre as the preferred choice as PM at 34.9 per cent of Canadians followed by Trudeau (18.8%), Singh (17.2%), May (3.8%) and Bernier (2.1%). Nineteen per cent of Canadians were unsure whom they preferred.

The date is based on 1,000 random interviews recruited from and RDD landand cell-line sample of Canadians age 18 years and over, ending March 8. It is accurate 3.1 percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.