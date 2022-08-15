National Award winner Mansore has yet again managed to create waves in the Kannada cinema industry. The maker of films like ‘Harivu’, ‘Naticharami’, and ‘ACT 1978’ has released an intriguing poster of his next ‘19.20.21’ on the occasion of Independence Day.

The poster shows a man (Sampath Maithreya) beaten up, soaked in blood and fallen on the ground. The movie team says that the film is based on true events, just like Tamil actor Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’.

The team has finished shooting for the film and now in the post production stage.

Balaji Manohar, MD Pallavi, Shrunga, Sampath Maithreya, Avinash, Krishna Hebbale and others will be playing pivotal roles in ‘19.20.21’.

‘ACT 1978’ producer Devraj is producing for ‘19.20.21’ under the D Creations banner. Bindumalini will be scoring music while Bukkesh is handling the background score. Cinematography is done by Shivu BK Kumar, Editing by Arumugam. Story is written by Mansore and Veerendra Mallanna. Dialogues by Veerendra Mallanna and Avinash G.

20220815-112605