A new study in Australia has found that babies who are at risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) have low levels of a particular enzyme called butyrylcholinesterase (BChE) present in their blood.

The study was published in the eBioMedicine journal and it could be the shining light that can show the way forward with regards to newborn screening and intervention at the right time if the research findings are successfully corroborated.

The research was led by Dr. Carmel Harrington, who works at the Children’s Hospital, Westmead, in Sydney and he said, “It’s the first time we’ve ever had a potential biomarker for SIDS.”

As per a report in the New York Times, SIDS remains one of the leading causes of deaths in infants under the age of one in several Western countries.

The report stated that for the purpose of research Dr Harrington’s team compared dried blood samples of 655 healthy babies, 41 babies who died from other underlying causes and 26 babies who died due to SIDS. As per their study, they found that 9 out of 10 babies who passed away due to SIDS had much lower BChE levels than babies from other groups.

What is SIDS?

SIDS can be defined as the unexplained sudden death of a healthy infant, when the cause of death remains unknown despite medical investigation.

Therefore, SIDS can be called a diagnosis by exclusion. In the United States nearly 2000 to 3000 babies die due to SIDS every year.

Can SIDS be prevented?

As per the general instructions provided by doctors, the best way to reduce the risk of SIDS is:

Make babies sleep on their backs.

Ensure infants sleep on firm mattresses and there is no loose bedding or soft objects near the sleeping area

Preferably ensure babies sleep in the same room as parents, but not on the same bed

Avoid overheating and over layering the baby

Refrain from smoking and avoid second hand smoke exposure during pregnancy and early infancy

Babies born prematurely and those with low birth weight are believed to have higher risk of SIDS.

The current study about the lower level of BChE in babies comes as an exciting development, although the study is still in its early stages. The findings from this study needs to be corroborated with other related studies and there is still a fair way to go before scientists can officially confirm that this is the cause of SIDS.