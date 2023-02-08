WORLD

New research reveals global dangers of glacial flooding

NewsWire
0
0

As rising temperatures shrink glaciers, melt water can collect to form lakes nearby which could put about 15 million people in high mountains at risk of glacial lake outburst floods, according to a study on Wednesday.

These lakes are a significant natural hazard for people living downstream, because outburst floods can occur suddenly with the failure of a natural dam, said a new research published in Nature by New Zealand and international researchers.

The study has found that those living in High Mountains Asia and the Andes are the most exposed to this danger, and the areas with dense population and less resources to cope are most at risk, Xinhua news agency reported.

Glacial lake outburst floods can happen without warning when a natural dam fails, which requires urgent attention to minimise future loss of life, said University of Canterbury School of Earth and Environment Senior Lecturer, Thomas Robinson.

Since 1990 the number and size of glacial lakes has grown rapidly and currently 15 million people globally are exposed to impacts from potential glacial lake outburst floods, he said.

“People in High Mountains Asia are most exposed and on average live closest to glacial lakes, with about 1 million people living within 10 km of a glacial lake,” he added.

Robinson said it is important to work closely with the exposed communities identified in the study to prevent major disasters.

20230208-065403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son

    Elgar, Bavuma score half-centuries as South Africa make strong start

    Gavi and Hernandez minor injury doubts for Spain as Koke looks...

    Cancelled England-South Africa Test could have cost ECB millions of pounds:...