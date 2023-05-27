ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

New ‘Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ promo has Ashneer Grover, tiff between Gang Leaders

The makers of reality adventure show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ released a new promo recently. The promo shows the ‘contestant auction’ with Ashneer Grover, an individual with Shiv Thakare’s mask followed by a tiff between all the Gang Leaders.

It also showcases new entrants, elements and promises to have extra drama and arguments.

The viewers also get to see a glimpse of the personal interview rounds where the host Sonu Sood reveals that there will be an auction for taking contestants in their gangs and kickstarted the bidding rounds with the promo. It also shows a glimpse of Ashneer Grover of ‘Shark Tank 1’ sitting with the Gang Leaders.

The battle of Karm ya Kaand has kickstarted and promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. ‘Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ premieres on June 3, 7 p.m. and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday only on MTV and Jio Cinema.

