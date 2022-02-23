New round of Syrian constitutional talks to be held in March: UN

The new session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which is tasked to draft a new constitution for the war-torn country, will take place in Geneva in March, a UN official has said.

“While logistics are still being confirmed, it is planned that the seventh session will be held during the week of March 20, 2022,” said Jenifer Fenton, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Syria, at a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

She added that the eighth and ninth sessions of the Committee are scheduled in May and June 2022, respectively.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which comprises representatives of the Syrian government, the opposition, and civil society, was officially launched in Geneva on October 30, 2019, to draft a new constitution so as to push forward the peace process in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Members of the Committee have met in Geneva for six rounds without making any major progress.

