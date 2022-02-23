LIFESTYLE

New round of Syrian constitutional talks to be held in March: UN

By NewsWire
0
5

The new session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which is tasked to draft a new constitution for the war-torn country, will take place in Geneva in March, a UN official has said.

“While logistics are still being confirmed, it is planned that the seventh session will be held during the week of March 20, 2022,” said Jenifer Fenton, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Syria, at a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

She added that the eighth and ninth sessions of the Committee are scheduled in May and June 2022, respectively.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which comprises representatives of the Syrian government, the opposition, and civil society, was officially launched in Geneva on October 30, 2019, to draft a new constitution so as to push forward the peace process in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Members of the Committee have met in Geneva for six rounds without making any major progress.

20220223-060202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.