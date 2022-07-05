Indian atomic power operator, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) will install new sensors supplied by Russia’s integrated nuclear power major Rosatom at its two running reactors in Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam.

According to Rosatom, an agreement has been signed with the NPCIL to supply thermocouples for four power units in Kudankulam.

The new sensors designed for thermal control of nuclear power plant process equipment will replace the old ones in the internal reactor control systems of the Units 1 and 2 in Kudankulam.

High-accuracy resistance thermocouples are a critical element of the in-reactor control system, and their stable functioning ensures safe operation of nuclear reactor equipment.

These thermocouples are primary temperature measuring transducers designed to measure the temperature of the coolant in the “hot” and “cold” string of the main circulation pipeline under conditions of external influencing factors, Rosatom said.

The thermocouples are produced by LUCH Scientific Production Association, part of Rosatom.

LUCH has launched production of a wide range of thermocouples of different measurement capacities depending on the material used to manufacture sensors and the case.

In total, the enterprise will supply 200 units of resistance thermocouples labelled TSPT 5963. This modification is characterised by high stability of operation and has metrological characteristics at the level of leading world manufacturers.

The thermocouples are produced in stainless steel cases with fastening and sealing units, with polyamide or metal heads, as well as with flexible extension cables, said Konstantin Kabachny, Chief Metrologist.

