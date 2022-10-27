WORLD

New Serbian govt sworn in

The Serbian Parliament has elected the new government led by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Composed of coalitions around the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which is led by President Aleksandar Vucic, and a coalition around the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) led by the newly elected foreign minister Ivica Dacic, the new government was supported by a majority of 157 out of 225 votes, reports Xinhua news agency.

This is the third time that Brnabic has been sworn in as the Prime Minister after winning the mandate in 2017 and 2020.

Brnabic’s new cabinet comprises 25 ministries, of which four are newly formed: the Ministry of Public Investments, the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technological Development, the Ministry of Tourism and Youth, and the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information.

Presenting her cabinet to MPs, Brnabic said that her top priority will be “to maintain stability and continue Serbia’s growth and progress” in the face of the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, particularly in relation to the country’s energy policies.

Brnabic vowed that Serbia will continue with its European integration process, while also requiring respect for its territorial integrity, and respect for international law.

