INDIA

New software to make panchayats more accountable in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

In order to make the village panchayats more accountable and to strengthen democracy at the grass-roots level, the Karnataka government has come up with a new software — ‘Panchatantra 2.0’ (P 2.0).

The new initiative is being implemented by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayt Raj (RDPR).

L.K. Atheeq, additional chief secretary in RDPR, said the new software has a dedicated meeting management module. The software records the decisions and makes them immune from tampering.

For this purpose, a comprehensive digitally-assisted decentralised governance tool has been designed, he added.

The software also effectively deals with absence of representatives in gram panchayats. There is a provision that if elected members skip four meetings, they can be disqualified. Many claim that they don’t even know about the meetings. The new software can send SMS alerts and generate meeting notices, sources said.

The software also addresses the issue of tampering of handwritten recordings of the proceedings of the gram panchayats. Now, the proceedings, records etc. will be immediately updated on the site with digital signatures, the sources said.

The software has registered 82,170 elected members, 5,494 presidents, 5,673 vice-presidents and 52,788 staff members.

Karnataka has 6,000 gram panchayats.

20230124-200803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cricketers K.S Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Ashwin Hebbar set to play in...

    Party election a farce & sham, Rahul immature & coterie running...

    Chadha’s appointment as Punjab advisory panel challenged in HC

    Telugu star Nani releases trailer of ‘Alluri’