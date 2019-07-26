New song of “Pranaam” released

Lucknow, July 29 (IANS) The second song of the film “Pranaam” has been released.

The song “Zindagi” is sung by Ankit Tiwari, who has in the past delivered hit numbers in “Aashiqui 2”, “Ek Villain” and “Roy”.

Preanaam marks the return of actor Rajeev Khandelwal to the big screen, and is directed by Sanjeev Jaiswal and produced by Rajnish Ram Puri.

“We wanted to create a film that includes romance and action. The film’s songs like ‘Sirf tu’ and ‘Zindagi’ reveal romance in the script. Along with the action, these songs will keep viewers hooked to the story,” Puri promised.

A highlight of the film is the chemistry between Rajeev Khandelwal and Sameksha Singh. Ankit Tiwari’s music works at underlining that chemistry. Rajeev plays the son of a peon who dreams of becoming an IAS officer but ends up becoming a gangster.

Local artists Udayvir Singh, Ganesh Pandit, Saif and Yogesh will be seen sharing screen space with the popular Bollywood actors.

The film has been made under the banner of Rudraksh Adventures and its entire shooting has happened in Uttar Pradesh.

“Pranaam” releases on August 9.–IANS

