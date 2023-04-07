Popular folk singer Neha Singh Rathore has come out with a new song, ‘Bihar Me Ka Ba 2’, which takes a dig at the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Neha’s first ‘Ka Ba’ was released during the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, before she shot into fame with her track ‘UP Me Ka Ba’ that posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reacting to Neha’s song, actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan had come up with a song supporting the BJP governments in UP and at the Centre.

Neha uploaded her latest song on her official Twitter handle on Thursday night.

With her unique style of singing, she pointed out the recent communal violence in Sasaram and Nalanda districts. She also highlighted the hooch tragedies at several places in Bihar, apart from unemployment, rising crime cases and the ‘negligent’ attitude of the state government on several issues.

Neha also targeted Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for ruling the state, but ‘failing to resolve issues’, besides claiming that Tejashwi Yadav has surrendered before Nitish Kumar.

20230407-195204