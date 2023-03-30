INDIASCI-TECH

New species of bent-toed gecko discovered in north Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

Scientists have discovered a new species of ground-dwelling gecko, a species of lizard, from the coastal forests of northern Kerala.

The beautifully-patterned Cyrtodactylus (Geckoella) chengodumalaensis is a small, nocturnal species that is found on the ground among leaf litter and rocks in forests and partially human altered landscapes like orchards and other areas with canopy cover.

The Chengodumala or Coastal Kerala Geckoella is endemic to low hills and coastal forest in northern Kerala and is known from scattered localities spanning a maximum of 120 km distance in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts.

Chengodumala is a midland hillock in Kozhikode district, and also the type locality for Cnemaspis chengodumalaensis (Chengodumala dwarf gecko).

The second new species of gecko to have been described from Chengodumala highlights the fact that biodiversity of these low-elevation hillocks is understudied, with many more species remaining to be discovered.

Chengodumala and other coastal hills in northern Kerala are under immense pressure due to illegal mining and indiscriminate logging and protection of these unique habitats that support endemic biodiversity is imperative.

The paper describing the new species was published in Journal of Herpetology, an international publication of the Society for the Study of Amphibians and Reptiles, US.

The research team was led by Ishan Agarwal and Akshay Khandekar from the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, Mumbai and included collaborators Umesh Pavukundy and Sandeep Das from St. Joseph’s College and Kerala Forest Research Institute and Aaron M. Bauer from Villanova University, US.

20230330-180604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP slams Delhi L-G for clearing teacher training proposal with riders

    India-US Relations: The Blossoming of an Indispensable Partnership

    Odisha extends distribution of free rice for another 3 months

    Plea in HC seeks regulation of protests blocking Delhi roads