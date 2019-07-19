New Square One Host Rewards programs has exclusive offers for local residents and visitors

Square One, a premium shopping destination for fashion, entertainment and food enthusiasts is expanding their tourism program with the introduction of the new Square One Host Rewards, which launched on July 1, 2019. The program is designed to encourage and reward local residents to include Square One in their list of must-see attractions when hosting visiting friends and relatives this summer.

By visiting the Concierge Kiosk, locals receive a complimentary valet pass and their guests receive a Tourist Privileges Pass, a gift with purchase and a Roots luggage tag. The Tourist Privileges pass provides out-of-town visitors with exclusive access to special offers and promotions at participating retailers. Residents living within a 60km radius of Square One are eligible to claim these rewards from July 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019 and can do so by visiting shopSQUAREONE.com/hostrewards.

“We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our tourism program, Host Rewards, so that we can continue to make it easier to share Square One’s premium experiences with both residents and visitors alike,” says Lesley Boughen, Tourism Manager of Square One. “It’s our way of thanking local residents for including Square One in the travel plans of their out-of-town friends and relatives.”

From fashion to food, Square One has something for everyone making this a top summer destination:

• The Food District, which opened in Spring 2019 is a best-in-class food market and authentic experience for foodie tourists featuring handmade and high-quality foods from local vendors

• The Rec Room, a place to let go, be playful and experience arcade games and activities

• Premium retailers include Holt Renfrew, Simons, Salvatore Ferragamo, Kate Spade New York, OVO, Soia & Kyo and Genesis – a luxury automotive boutique

• Parking availability map (shopsquareone.com/parking) and valet parking service to help you find the ideal place to park during your visit

• Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the shopping centre

For more information on this special offer visit shopSQUAREONE.com/hostrewards and for restaurant hours, parking details, guests’ services, store hours and more, please visit shopSQUAREONE.com. -CINEWS