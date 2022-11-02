BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

New startup policy in UP to focus on women

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to come up with a revised startup policy to encourage women led and rural-centric ideas.

This is being done to keep up with the changing needs of the fast-evolving startup ecosystem in the state.

Scores of incentives are being added to the new version the larger aim is to attract more investment so that local economies may get a boost besides creating new jobs.

The draft of the new policy has been given a final shape by the state’s Department of IT and Electronics, and will soon be sent to the cabinet for approval.

Officials said the new draft would also be shared with players who attend the Global Investors Summit 2023.

One of the most striking features of the proposed policy involves addition of new sectors, adoption of concept of circular economy, promoting use of solar energy and addressing climate change are also interesting elements that will create a long-term impact on environmental concerns.

The new policy has also increased the target of setting up of centres of excellence from existing three to 10.

Experts are of the view that this will help in nurturing the culture of innovation at the senior secondary and undergraduate levels.

20221102-135204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SBI board to mull raising $2 bn via bonds in FY22

    Jet shares hit 5% upper circuit as monitoring panel put in...

    GST rates on footwears must be 5%, 12% which was applicable...

    Anil Agarwal Foundation leads the way with 150 ISO certified Nand...