New study shows racial minorities in US experienced more Covid-related discrimination

A new study suggests that racial ethnic minorities in the US were more likely than white adults to experience Covid-19-related discrimination.

In the study published on Wednesday in the American Journal of Public Health, researchers measured the prevalence of Covid-19-related discrimination in all major racial and ethnic groups in the US.

They also analysed the impact of other social and demographic factors on Covid-19-related discrimination, Xinhua news agency reported.

Researchers at the US National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), collected information from 5,500 American Indian or Alaska native, Asian, African American, Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, Latino, white, and multiracial adults.

A total of 22.1 per cent of the participants reported experiencing discriminatory behaviours, and 42.7 per cent reported that people acted afraid of them, according to the study.

All racial minorities were more likely than white adults to experience Covid-19-related discrimination, with Asian and American Indian adults being most likely to experience such discrimination, according to the study.

Limited English proficiency, lower education, lower income and residing in a big city or the East South Central census division also increased the prevalence of discrimination.

The pandemic has exacerbated preexisting resentment against racial minorities and marginalised communities, said the study.

“The study showcases the need for careful and responsible public health messaging during public health crises to help prevent and address discrimination against groups that have been marginalised,” said a release of the NIH on Thursday.

20220225-050004