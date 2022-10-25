BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

New subscribers to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the National Pension Scheme (NPS) witnessed a drop in August compared to July.

According to official data, a total of 9,86,850 new subscribers enrolled under EPFO in August 2022, which were 11.86 per cent less than 11,19,698 subscribers, who had enrolled under the scheme in July 2022.

From September 2017 till August 2022, a total of 5,81,56,630 new subscribers joined the EPF scheme, data showed.

Similarly, under ESIC, new subscribers in August, totalled 14,62,145 which was 8 per cent less than 15,89,364 subscribers, who had enrolled in July.

Between September 2017 and August 2022, 7,22,92,232 new subscribers were added to ESIC, official data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

Even new NPS subscribers fell slightly in August compared to July.

In August, new NPS subscribers totalled 65,543 which were 0.71 per cent less than 66,014 subscribers who had enrolled under it in July.

According to the data, 37,85,101 new subscribers enrolled under NPS between September 2017 and August 2022.

