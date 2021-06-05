The Income Tax Department is launching its new e-filing portal on June 7.

The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers.

The new taxpayer-friendly portal has been integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to the taxpayers.

All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer.

Moreover, free of cost ITR preparation software will be available with interactive questions to help taxpayers:

A new call centre will also for taxpayer assistance for promt response to taxpayer queries.

The new tax payment system will be launched on June 18 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience.

A mobile application will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features.

–IANS

sn/sdr/