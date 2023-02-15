BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

New terminal building at Port Blair Airport soon

The Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair is soon going to have a new terminal building.

Considering the surge in the passenger traffic to the pristine islands of Andaman & Nicobar, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work for construction of a new integrated terminal building at an estimated cost of Rs 707 crore.

With a total built up area of 40,837 sqm., the new terminal building will be able to serve 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakhs passengers annually. The new passenger terminal building will have three floors comprising lower ground, upper ground and first floor.

While the lower ground floor will be used as a remote arrival, bus lounge and service area, the upper ground floor will give access to the terminal building for departure and arrival of the passengers and the first floor as Security Hold Area (SHA).

Inspired from nature, the design of the terminal is a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands. The building is a Large Span (120 Mtr) structural steel framed building provided with aluminum sheet roofing and cable net glazing all around. The entire terminal will also have ample natural lighting throughout the day time which will be achieved by skylights along the roof.

Officials said that the world-class building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts. City side area of the airport will also be developed with adequate parking facilities for cars, taxis and buses along with the landscaping.

The work for construction of an additional apron area is also in progress which will add four additional bays for the parking of the aircraft. More than 90 per cent of project work is completed and the development project is targeted to be completed by April, 2023, they said.

The operationalisation of the new terminal building will give a boost to the expansion of the tourism industry and thereby improve the economy of the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community but also provide access to better educational and medical facilities.

