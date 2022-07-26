Today, Mayor John Tory was joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier of Ontario and Minister of Health, and Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa to open the Toronto’s newest Dental and Oral Health Services Clinic (DOHSC).

The new clinic in the Dixon/Rexdale community is a partnership between Toronto Public Health (TPH) and the Rexdale Community Health Centre (RCHC). It will serve area residents including members of the Somalian, South Asian and Caribbean communities.

Funding for the clinic is provided by the province which will allow TPH to provide necessary services to eligible clients ranging from children to seniors. The $451,000 investment helped build and connect the new clinic to the RCHC, and will cover 100 per cent of the operating and related costs for the program. TPH staff will provide the services, and the team will include dentists, denturists, dental assistants and clerical staff. The clinic will open to patients later this summer.

Dixon DHOSC will serve an estimated 1,700 people annually who are low-Income Ontarians enrolled in the following: the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program, the Healthy Smiles Ontario Program, Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program.

The dental work performed will include preventative and restorative care, as well as specialized oral surgery and dentures. The services provided will prevent the need for some people to attend hospitals for the treatment of pain management, which often becomes necessary when dental issues are not addressed. Co-located with the Rexdale Community Health Centre at 222 Dixon Rd., clients will be able to access other health and socio-economic supports including healthcare and housing.

This will be Toronto’s 27th DOHSC. The Government of Ontario fully funds the program, contributing $18 million in 2022. TPH will provide dental care for an estimated 45,000 clients; 31,000 seniors and 14,000 adults and children this year.

Beyond kids and families, the dental program also provides care to residents of City-owned Long-Term Care homes.