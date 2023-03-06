The newly-elected members of the ruling BJP in Tripura will meet on Monday to elect the Chief Minister, party sources said.

A swearing-in-ceremony of the new Chief Minister and the council of ministers will take place on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda are slated to be in attendance.

Top BJP sources told IANS that outgoing Chief Minister Manik Saha would all probably be elected as the BJP legislature party leader and Chief Minister for another term.

A meeting of the newly-elected MLAs and BJP leaders was held in Agartala on Sunday.

The BJP’s northeast coordinators Sambit Patra, Manik Saha, BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, and Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik among others were present in the meeting.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Tripura on Saturday and held meetings with Saha, Bhowmik and other BJP leaders and discussed the government formation.

Sarma on Sunday visited Delhi and held meetings with Shah and Nadda and discussed about government formation in Tripura and Nagaland, a senior BJP leader told IANS.

In the February 16 Assembly polls, the BJP won 32 seats, one more than the magic figure of 31 in the 60-member Assembly while its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura got one.

The tribal-based Tipra Motha Party, which contested 42 seats on its debut, emerged as the second-largest party securing 13 seats.

The CPI-M won 11 seats while the Congress bagged three.

20230306-133604