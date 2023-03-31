ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

The Rupali Ganguly-starrer ‘Anupamaa’ is heading towards a new twist with Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna, finally deciding to end his relationship with her.

It was already seen in the show that with the entry of Maya in Anuj’s life, his relationship with Anupamaa has been spoiled. There were major differences between them and finally he started staying with Maya and his adopted daughter Choti Anu, played by Asmi Deo.

Now, in the coming episode, when Anupamaa’s mother, essayed by Savita Prabhune, went to meet Anuj to sort out the differences between the two, he made it clear that he is not interested in going back to Anupamaa.

Even as Anupamaa seeks divine blessings so that her relationship is saved, Anuj is firm on calling it off.

Anuj asks Anupamaa’s mother to tell her daughter that “the chapter of Anuj has been deleted from her life.”

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus.

